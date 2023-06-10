Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,185 shares of company stock worth $18,457,559. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $334.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

