Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

