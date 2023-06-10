Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INKM opened at $30.41 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

About SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

