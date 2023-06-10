Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.