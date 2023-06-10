Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Hibbett Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.35 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $463.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.