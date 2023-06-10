Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,296 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after buying an additional 169,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $178.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

