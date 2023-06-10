Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,487 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $656,234,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

