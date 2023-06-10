Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE OXM opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.