Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 196,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

