Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 11.81% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the third quarter valued at $557,000.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDG opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

About ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

