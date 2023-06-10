Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

