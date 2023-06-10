Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 302,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $108.06 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

