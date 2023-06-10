Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.