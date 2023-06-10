New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

