NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $321,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

