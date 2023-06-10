NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.