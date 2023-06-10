NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.92.

NN Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NNGRY stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

NN Group Increases Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.7848 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

