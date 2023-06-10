Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.
Novavax Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Novavax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
