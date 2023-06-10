Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Novavax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.