Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Oculis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

About Oculis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

