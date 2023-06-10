Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Oculis Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
