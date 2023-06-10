ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,269,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

