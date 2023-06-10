ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Critical Survey

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 21.98% 39.27% 20.22% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $8.34 billion 4.61 $1.90 billion $4.10 21.71 Ebang International $32.33 million 1.11 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

96.8% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ON Semiconductor and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 0 6 19 1 2.81 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $91.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Ebang International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

