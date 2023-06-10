OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

