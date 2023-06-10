Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

