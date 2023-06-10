Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of OR opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -38.09%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,065 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $21,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $16,918,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.