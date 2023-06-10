Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 247,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

