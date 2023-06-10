Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.