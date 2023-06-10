Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $279,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

