Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Trimble by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.