Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,267 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.