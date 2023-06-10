Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $147.70 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

