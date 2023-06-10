Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.81 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

