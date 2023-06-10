Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Critical Comparison

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Paragon 28’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.43 -$67.33 million ($0.88) -21.11

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paragon 28.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regenicin and Paragon 28, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paragon 28 has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Paragon 28’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Regenicin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75% Paragon 28 -34.96% -38.68% -24.65%

Volatility & Risk

Regenicin has a beta of -1.89, meaning that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Regenicin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

