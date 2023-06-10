Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAGGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.70) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.55).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PAG stock opened at GBX 561 ($6.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 445.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.70. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73).

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,301.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

See Also

