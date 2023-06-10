Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,437 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.