Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

