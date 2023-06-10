Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $665.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.08 and a 200-day moving average of $707.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $602.70 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

