Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after purchasing an additional 663,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

