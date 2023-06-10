Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 5,945 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

BSV stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

