Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $715.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

