Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

SHW stock opened at $240.72 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

