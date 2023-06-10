Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

