Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $450.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

