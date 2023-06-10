Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $280.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $267.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

