Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BX opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,965,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,285 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.