Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

