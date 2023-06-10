Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

