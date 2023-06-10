Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

