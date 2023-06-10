Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,051 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,847,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,205,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $31.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.