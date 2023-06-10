Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

