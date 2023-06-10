Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

